1 killed, 3 wounded within hours in 3 Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With four people shot, one fatally, within hours in three separate shootings Friday, crime was once again on the forefront of people's minds in Jacksonville.

The day of deadly violence comes as Jacksonville's mayor, sheriff and state attorney say they’re moving forward with a plan to bring a program called Cure Violence to the most dangerous neighborhoods.

Cure Violence, which began in Chicago, uses ex-cons as so-called "violence interrupters," working to identify those who are most likely to be shooters and shooting victims.

The first shooting Friday was reported just before noon. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two men were shot in an exchange of gunfire near Staton College Preparatory School in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Durkeeville residents told News4Jax they need a program like Cure Violence now more than ever. Frank Brown, who lives in the area, said the crime tape, K-9s and helicopters that he saw Friday morning were nothing new.

"I’m hoping something will be done about all this crime," he said.

James Stubblefield, who lives nearby, said the violence in the neighborhood has gotten worse.

"It's just sad. It's sad to see the neighborhood get down like this," Stubblefield said. "Used to be able to play around here."

About 2 ½ miles west of the double shooting, a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded about 1:40 p.m. Friday outside a home near the Tallyrand neighborhood, police said. Across the river, according to police, a man was shot and killed about 1 p.m. on the city's Southside.

Now, the mayor is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars ready to stop the violence. This week, city leaders invested $7,500 this week for an assessment of the problems -- a potential solution from the group called Cure Violence.

The News4Jax I-TEAM visited its team on the streets of Philadelphia to see how the program works. The group held several meetings in Jacksonville over the past few days, winning the support of Sheriff Mike Williams, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Mayor Lenny Curry.

"We won’t know the exact cost of Cure Violence until they come back with a proposal sometime within the next 30 days," Curry said. "But look I’m committed to moving forward with them."

Curry told the I-TEAM he's pushing for legislation to reallocate more than $750,000 of city money once reserved for Hanna Park to start a Cure Violence program in Jacksonville and deal with the crime crisis.

"I saw your story in Philly, so you know this works," Curry said. "Look, there’s a lot of issues facing our city at any given moment, but we’ve got to stop the shootings. We’ve got to stop the violence. And they are singularly focused on this."

The Cure Violence approach is a hot topic in neighborhoods where the shootings are most common. Residents in those neighborhoods are cautiously optimistic.

"We recognize the gun violence is a disease," said Ben Frazier, with the Northside Coalition. "It's an epidemic and we have to stop the transmission."

"The program will work because that will help the kids not to be out here shooting and killing," Brown said.

Stubblefield said, "If they really operated and we’re doing it right, yeah, it should work."

The Cure Violence team got back to Chicago on Friday. The team has 30 days to submit a proposal to the city that will include which neighborhoods they want to target and exactly how much it will cost to get it in place in Jacksonville.

Also this week, state Sen. Audrey Gibson and state Rep. Tracie Davis, both of whom represent Jacksonville, sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling on him "to act immediately by activating the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida National Guard to assist local law enforcement" in response to the city's violence. The sheriff said right now, he is not asking for help, and Curry called the request by the state lawmakers a political ploy.

