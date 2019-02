JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia.

John Wright, 73, was last seen on E. 8th Street this morning.

JSO describes Wright as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He had gray hair and brown eyes.

Wright was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and dark shows. If you've seen him call JSO at 904-630-0500

