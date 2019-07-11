JSO: Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man threatening veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting overnight just north of Downtown Jacksonville.

They say a JSO officer shot and killed a man who was threatening a veteran in a wheelchair. According to police, he held a knife to his neck.

It happened on West State Street, just east of the I-95 overpass, just before 11:30 p.m Wednesday.

The officer told the suspect to drop his knife. When he didn’t, the officer shot and killed the suspect. The victim did get a minor injury to his nose but is expected to be okay.

He tells News4Jas he is very thankful for the officer who saved him. He said he didn't know why the suspect was so angry and acting out or why he held him at knifepoint. He's only known him for a few days and said this came out of the blue and he was threatening people going up and down the sidewalk.

The officer was wearing a body camera and there were several witnesses in the area at the time. This will all be part of JSO’s investigation.

The road is blocked from Davis to Jefferson Street while investigators are on scene.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.