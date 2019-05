JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and crashed his car Monday night on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were sent to the scene near the intersection of Lem Turner and Broward roads. They determined the man shot himself in his leg.

The man's condition was unclear. No other injuries were reported.

