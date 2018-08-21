JSO: Man dies after stabbing outside Circle K on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to the Westside to investigate a deadly stabbing Monday night.

According to investigators, a man was stabbed outside the Circle K convenience store near the intersection of Commonwealth and Edgewood avenues. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Jacksonville police are looking for a man and female in connection to the crime. The man was said to be light-skinned. He was wearing dark shorts and a red jersey with the number "7" on it.

Investigators are also looking for a women who was driving a white car. It did not have a license plate and might have been an older model Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.