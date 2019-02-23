JSO: Person taken to hospital after being shot several times in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was taken to a hospital Friday night after being shot several times in the Charter Point area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. at the Sundance Point Apartments on Edenfield Road off of University Boulevard.

According to police, the person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital before police arrived at the scene. The person's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no outstanding suspects.

The shooting Friday night comes after four people were shot, one fatally, within a three-hour span earlier in the day.

