JSO searching for suspect after Westside stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to have stabbed a man multiple times during an argument on the Westside.

According to JSO, the stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. in the Westgate Apartment complex on La Ventura Drive East, just north of 103rd Street.

JSO said the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his chest and leg.

Investigators are now searching for the suspect involved in the stabbing. JSO said it has identified the man and will issue an arrest warrant, but did not immediately release his name.

JSO asks anyone with information on the stabbing to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

