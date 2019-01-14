JSO: Suspected robber shot by employee at MetroPCS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A suspected robber was shot by an employee at a MetroPCS in Arlington on Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery was reported about 8 p.m. at the store on Merrill Road at Cesery Boulevard.

According to the police report, Deschion Baskerville went into the MetroPCS, pulled a gun on a female clerk and demanded money, threatening to kill her. She handed over some money, then ran into the office and told a co-worker what was happening. The co-worker then came out and shot Baskerville, police said.

Baskerville, 28, was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He is charged with robbery, according to the incident report.

No employees or customers in the business were injured, police said.

