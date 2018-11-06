JSO: Victim of Eastside mass shooting dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of six people shot last month on the city's Eastside has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office now lists Robert Lee Williams, 76, as a murder victim in the Oct. 21 mass shooting a half-mile from the Jaguars' stadium.

Four other men and one woman were wounded in the drive-by shooting about 12:30 p.m. near a laundromat on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard at Pippin Street, not far from TIAA Bank Field where a Jaguars game was about to begin.

Police said they believe the shooter opened fire from the passenger side of a vehicle and there could be more than one shooter. Sheriff's Office Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay said they were believed to be traveling in a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

