JSO: Woman shot, killed inside Westside mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed Friday evening inside a mobile home on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to the Park Ridge Mobile Home Park off 103rd Street in the Jacksonville Heights West area.

Police found a 65-year-old woman dead of at least one gunshot wound inside one of the mobile homes.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. M. Musser said the woman's boyfriend was the one who initially called police about a possible suicide. But when officers went inside the residence, something didn't add up, and they called in homicide detectives.

Musser said the boyfriend and the woman were the only two people inside the home at the time. He said the boyfriend was being cooperative.

Detectives continue to investigate.

