Judge rules Katrina Brown can represent herself at trial

Courtroom Sketch by Steve Bridges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A judge has ruled former Jacksonville City Council member Katrina Brown can represent herself in her upcoming federal fraud and money laundering trial.

In court Thursday, Brown repeatedly insisted that she be allowed to “exercise her constitutional right” to defend herself, despite attempts from U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt to talk her out of it.

“If your house was on fire, would you call 911, so you could have professional firefighters put it out?" Klindt reasoned with Brown. "Or would you pull out the garden hose?”

Eventually, the judge relented.

The lengthy and spirited discussion was part of what is called a Faretta inquiry to make sure she understood her choice to ditch outside counsel and rely only on herself when the case goes to trial.

Attorneys Richard Landes and John Leombruno were appointed to represent Brown after her previous court-appointed attorney withdrew because of “irreconcilable differences.”

Brown and fellow former City Council member Reggie Brown, who are not related, are charged in a 38-count federal indictment that became public in May 2018.

They face charges including conspiracy, money laundering and fraud -- the latter centering on money loaned to Katrina Brown's foundering family barbecue sauce business, KJB Specialties.

Jury selection for the trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 14. The trial is set to begin on Aug. 19.

If convicted on all counts, Brown could face a maximum 720 years in prison and more than $12 million in fines.

