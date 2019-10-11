Woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting Jacksonville mother at BP station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Jacksonville mother who was shot and killed on New Year's Day in 2018 at a gas station in Riverside.

Tairrah McGriff was arrested after the death of Sahara Barkley, 24. In addition to manslaughter, a jury found her guilty of carrying a concealed firearm. The verdict was unanimous.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Barkley (pictured, right) died after she got into a dispute with McGriff at the BP gas station on Stockton Street in Riverside.

Investigators said Barkley went into the gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes and left her car running. A man got into the vehicle while she was inside and drove away. Detectives said surveillance video showed that when Barkley approached McGriff, the woman pulled out a gun and shot Barkley.

Shawntez Edmondson was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with Barkley's death. Jacksonville police said Edmondson stole Barkley's car moments before she was shot. Edmondson was charged with motor vehicle theft, among other charges.

Barkley left behind a 2-year-old son.

