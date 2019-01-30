JSO: Man found shot outside Philips Highway motel dies from injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who was found shot outside a Philips Highway motel on Tuesday evening died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were sent to the Scottish Inn just before 6 p.m., where they found the man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Ford with JSO said. The man, who later died at a hospital, was not identified.

According to Ford, the shooting was the result of an argument somewhere on the property of the motel.

The shooter was seen leaving the area on foot, Ford said. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

