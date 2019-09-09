Man charged with murder after teen killed in 2018 double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old during a double shooting in December, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Cleo Bentley was arrested June 12 on an unrelated armed robbery warrant out of Jacksonville and booked into the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix, Arizona. This week, according to JSO, Bentley, 28, was extradited from Arizona and booked into the Duval County jail.

On Dec. 14, 2018, three people were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Old Baymeadows Road when they were approached by two men with handguns, police said. During the robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office, the three tried to take off in the vehicle and Bentley shot into the car several times.

The driver was shot and survived. Passenger Diego Morales Perez, 16, was shot and died.

Investigators said shell casings and projectiles recovered from the scene of the double shooting were linked to a firearm recovered during Bentley's arrest in Arizona. Police said the firearm had been stolen during an unlocked vehicle burglary in October 2017 in Jacksonville.

"Good police work and forensic evidence led to the identity of the suspect," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Bentley is charged with murder, attempted murder and three counts of armed robbery in connection with the December double shooting.

