Police investigating homicide in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Jacksonville's Southside.

Officers were dispatched to Old Baymeadows Road early Friday morning where they learned someone had died. This is near the intersection of Baymeadows and Old Baymeadows roads, just behind the Publix shopping center.

A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot of the shopping plaza. Another crime scene could be seen in the apartment complex across the street.

Crime scene tape as well as evidence markers were placed around a red car in the parking lot. It's unclear at this time how that car is connected to the investigation.

News4Jax is working to gather more information from the sheriff's office. This article will be updated as soon as more details unfold.

