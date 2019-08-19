Jacksonville

Man killed Saturday night was father, Raines & EWC football standout

Victim dies despite residents of Normandy Apartments' efforts to save him

By Jenese Harris - Reporter/anchor, Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor

Edward Water College photo of Ray Dukes, a Raines High School graduate who played running back for the Tigers from 2009-2013.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 30-year-old man shot and killed Saturday night at the Normandy Apartments was known in the community as a standout football player at Raines High School and Edward Waters College, News4Jax has learned.

Jacksonville police no longer names homicide victims, but EWC and others have identified him as Ray Dukes, who played running back for the Tigers from 2009-2013.

Police said a man was shot several times just before 10:30 p.m. at the apartment complex off Herlong Road.  Despite efforts of residents and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue to save him, he died at a hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent Saturday night searching for witnesses, evidence and security video in their effort to find who killed the man.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

