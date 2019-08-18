Man dies after shooting at Normandy Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite efforts of residents to save him, a man shot several times at an apartment complex off Herlong Road on Saturday night has died.

Officers responding to a call of a man shot at the Normandy Apartments just before 10:30 p.m. found people performing CPR on the man. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took over and took the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office no longer names homicide victims but did say he was 25-35 years old.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent the night searching for witnesses, evidence and security video in their effort to find who killed the man.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

