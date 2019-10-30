Man on trial in teenage girl's shooting death questions her mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday was an emotional day in the murder trial of a man accused of shooting three adults and killing a teenage girl in 2016.

There were tense moments in the Duval County courtroom as 27-year-old Brian Goggins, who is representing himself, questioned two women he is accused of shooting, including 14-year-old Tamia Sanders' mother, during cross-examination.

The women, who said Goggins shot them and fatally shot Sanders in August 2016 in Brentwood, appeared to have to show extreme restraint when being questioned by Goggins.

Goggins: "You gave a description to the officers in the hospital about what the shooter may have looked like."

Dana Williams: "Mhmm."

Goggins: "Could you describe what the shooter had on and what he looked like?"

Dana Williams: "It was you."

When Goggins cross-examined Sanders' mother, Kenyata Williams, he asked her about her criminal record and if she had been drinking in an attempt to lessen her credibility. But she did not hesitate to accuse him of being the killer. She said he was with his brother when they pulled up in two separate trucks and got out with guns.

Goggins: "Could you give a description of what this person may have looked like or these people may have looked like that had guns in their hand?"

Kenyata Williams: "That person was you in the black truck. In the red truck was a brown-skinned dude who looked just like you but he just had brown skin."

Goggins has told the judge he does not want a lawyer. As a result, Goggins has run into a lot of legal walls. One is that he's been trying to get all evidence photos that show blood thrown out of the trial. The judge has overruled him at every step.

The jury was selected Monday for the trial and opening statements were presented Tuesday. The prosecution is expected to bring its final witnesses and wrap up its case Thursday morning and then Goggins will present his own defense.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.