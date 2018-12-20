Man shot, walks to Lem Turner fire station for help, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate after a man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night walked into a Northside fire station for help.

According to an investigator, police were sent to Fire Station 24 on Lem Turner Road at about 8:30 p.m. The man, who drove himself to the fire station, was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact location where the shooting took place was unknown, JSO said. Two bullet holes were found in the man's car.

There was no description of the shooter.

