Man's body found by CSX worker in woods on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a white man between 50 and 70 years old was found just after 9 a.m. Sunday at Old Kings Road and St. Clair Street.

Sgt. Mike Silcox with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a CSX worker found the body in a wooded area adjacent to the train tracks with no obvious signs of foul play.

Silcox said the body had likely been there less than two or three days. They are working to identify the dead man and determine what caused his death.

He asked that anyone who may be missing a loved one matching the description of the deceased to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

The discovery and investigation into the man's death have not had an impact on any vehicle or train traffic in the area, according to Silcox.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.