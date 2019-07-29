Mascara's nightclub shut down by city fire marshal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mascara’s nightclub on Jacksonville's Southside was shut down Sunday night by the city fire marshal after an inspection found the fire alarm system and sprinkler system were not working.

A "cease and desist" letter could be seen the next day on the front doors.

There was a murder inside Mascara’s in 2013. Brandon Green was shot and killed after he bumped into a man, and he took offense. Lenard Anderson was convicted of manslaughter and is serving 30 years in prison.

