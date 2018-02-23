Mathews Bridge closures end early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Construction on the Mathews Bridge finished earlier than expected, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Work to replace parts of the deck on the Mathews Bridge in order to improve the service life of the structure and maintain FDOT’s quality standards began last month and was expected to run through next week. During the construction period, the bridge was closed overnight, forcing traffic to be detoured to the Acosta and Hart bridges.

“We understand bridge maintenance and rehabilitation projects, like this, can be frustrating,” FDOT District Secretary Greg Evans said. “Construction is a temporary inconvenience to a more permanent transportation solution. Projects like this remind us that we demand a lot from our infrastructure and we are constantly striving to meet the needs of the traveling public.”

The project cost $494,885.

The completion of this project will make it easier for the FDOT to keep traffic flowing while the other five bridge construction projects are completed.

