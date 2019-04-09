Cure Violence leaders agree Jacksonville will benefit from program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Leaders with the Cure Violence program released its assessment Tuesday evening on the city of Jacksonville, following extensive interviews and research.

The proposal will be voted on during a City Council meeting Tuesday night. According to City Council President Aaron Bowman, the proposal calls for about $765,000 in funding.

The assessment was performed between Feb. 18 - 21. Leaders spoke with hundreds in the community who gave feedback about the potential for reduced violence.

Cure Violence leaders were able to identify the hot spots for violent incidents. Over six of the the top 10 violent ZIP codes are in Zone 1, which includes Downtown, Springfield and the Eastside, and Zone 5, which includes Northwest Jacksonville, New Town and Baldwin.

The ten most violent ZIP codes, in no particular order, were identified as: 32202, 32205, 32206, 32208, 32209, 32210, 32211, 32218, 32244 and 32254.

"This is another important tool in the toolbox to help reduce violence throughout the city," Curry said. "We believe after reviewing the Cure Violence assessment, this will be an extremely valuable addition to our city and expect it to have a marked impact on reducing crime.”

On Monday, Curry said Cure Violence will be in place by the summer. The program uses former convicts to reach out to at-risk young people.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the program is a proven approach to fighting crime, and he's optimistic that Cure Violence will make a difference.

Curry, Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson all agreed on bringing it to the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jacksonville.

