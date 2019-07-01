Mayor Curry, Sheriff Williams to take oaths for second terms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The two most prominent elected officials in Jacksonville will begin their second terms Monday with a ceremony at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams will be sworn in on the stage of Jacoby Symphony Hall. Both easily won reelection in March.

Williams will take the oath of office first, administered by Circuit Judge Angela Cox, then make some remarks.

Curry will then be sworn in by Judge Gary Flower and deliver a brief speech.

Two Jacksonville pastors are also scheduled to speak during the one-hour ceremony.

The inaugural event is free and open to the public. The hall opens at 8:30 a.m., and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on News4Jax.com.

Monday afternoon, watch an interview with Lenny Curry and his wife Molly conducted by Mary Baer looking at the next four years and looking ahead at the next four years.

