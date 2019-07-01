Protest planned against JSO's proposed budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Supporters of Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams won’t be the only ones attending Monday's inauguration to swear in the mayor and sheriff for their second terms.

Several organizations including the Northside Coalition are planning a protest before the ceremony because they are unhappy with the sheriff’s proposed budget.

In a press release, the organizations said the sheriff’s budget is “excessive, obscene and anti-poor.” The groups believe the budget does not put a focus on crime prevention and intervention and said it ignores the need for more jobs and training.

Last month, the sheriff asked for $445 million for the next fiscal year. The budget includes money to hire staff for the real-time crime center and funding for more body cameras. It does not include money for more officers.

Monday's protest is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

