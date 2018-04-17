McDonald's fires manager seen on video slapping customer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The manager of a Jacksonville McDonald's who was seen in a viral cellphone video slapping a customer found out Tuesday she was fired, News4Jax has learned.

"I can't believe this," an emotional Cierrea Williams told a reporter in a phone interview during which she acknowledged her termination.

The violent confrontation between Williams and a customer unfolded April 12 at the McDonald's location on Beach Boulevard near St. Johns Bluff Road, according to a police incident report.

A second customer filmed the encounter and uploaded the video to social media. The video shows Williams walk out from behind the counter and slap the first customer twice across the face.

She contends that the video does not tell the entire story. She told police she was provoked by an unruly customer, who grew upset and began hurling racial slurs while she waited for her order.

Williams said things escalated when the woman threw a drink at her, according to the report. She said the video begins with her retaliation to that provocation.

Williams opened up to News4Jax about the incident the next day. During that interview, she said she was ashamed of her behavior and issued a public apology to her employer and family.

“It’s embarrassing," Williams said. “I would like to apologize to my head boss, which is my store owner, my co-workers, my team, my family and my kids."

