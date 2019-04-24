Michael Haim's attorney files motion for new trial

Michael Haim was convicted Friday, April 12, in a Jacksonville courtroom of second-degree murder for the 1993 murder of his wife Bonnie.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An attorney for Michael Haim, the man convicted of second-degree murder in the 1993 death of his wife Bonnie, has filed a motion for a new trial.

The motion, which cites 11 grounds for a new trial, including an exclusive News4Jax interview with a juror who returned the guilty verdict, says statements Haim's son, Aaron Fraser made to police when he was 3 years old should not have been admitted and prejudiced jurors against Haim.

The News4Jax interview with the juror was attached to the motion in support of the claim.

Haim's attorney also said the judge should have granted the motion for a direct acquittal. He claimed the guilty verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence and rushed the defense into a sentencing hearing.

READ IT: Motion for new trial

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 17. The 1993 sentencing guidelines for second-degree murder call for a range of seven to 22 years in prison. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence.

WJXT 2019