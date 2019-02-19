Device found behind downtown business deemed harmless, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An item resembling a grenade that was discovered late Tuesday morning behind a downtown business was deemed safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police were called about 11:40 a.m. to a report of a suspicious item behind a business on East Monroe Street near North Liberty Street.

The JSO Hazardous Devices Unit, formerly the bomb squad, examined the device and determined it was harmless.

Paul Richardson, who was in the military, provided News4Jax with photos of the device, which he thinks is an old training grenade, probably foreign-made.

Police said a couple of businesses were evacuated, and Monroe and Duval streets were closed from Liberty Street to Washington Street for a short period of time due to the investigation.

Photo provided by Paul Richardson

