Motorcyclist dies after crash on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday evening on St. Johns Bluff Road on Jacksonville's Southside, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on St. Johns Bluff Road in front of the Morocco Shrine Auditorium. All southbound lanes were shut down for several hours.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported but later died at a hospital.

It is unknown at this time how many people were the car that was involved, but there were no injuries reported from it.

The circumstances of how the crash occurred are also unknown at this time.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

This is the second deadly crash involving a motorcycle this week in Jacksonville. On Tuesday, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Blanding Boulevard after colliding with a car and being thrown from his bike.

