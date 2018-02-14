City Council, JEA, mayor meeting on potential sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sometimes-heated discussion between the mayor’s office and Jacksonville City Council over the potential sale of JEA moves to council chambers Wednesday afternoon.

The full council, JEA's board and Mayor Lenny Curry will meet together to review a report the JEA board commissioned outlining the benefits and shortcomings of a potential sale. A draft copy of that report was released Feb. 1.

REPORT: The Future of JEA: Opportunities and Considerations

The initial report suggests that economic conditions now are good for a sale and that there would be a substantial profit for the city. There are no numbers in the report, but City Council members said it could enough to pay off the utility's debt and still bring over $2 billion to the city.

The report did not address what effect it would have on JEA's customers.

Wednesday's meeting itself created drama. Curry called the meeting over the objections of City Council President Anna Lopez Brosche, who said she was worried that the full council would be asked to vote on the sale as an emergency without proper information.

The majority of council members have told News4Jax they do not have enough information to say whether or not they would support privatizing the city-owned utility.

Some City Council members are also asking questions to city lawyers about the terms of a potential sale. They want to know if portions can be sold over time. They also want to know the implications of holding a straw vote during the next elections to learn where the public stands on the issue.

The issue has become a lightning road at City Hall. Council members are receiving calls and email from people saying someone is calling them, blasting JEA and then transferring that call to City Council.

One email to City Council wrote: "I am alarmed because instead of giving citizens the chance to get all the facts to make an informed decision, someone believes it is acceptable strategy to make broad unsubstantiated derogatory statements like 'JEA is mismanaged.'"

Councilman John Cresimbeni has been outspoken about the JEA proposal, saying public the outcry is premature.

"I personally, as a council member, resent that. If we’re going to have this conversation and we are not in any hurry ,why would somebody be going to the trouble and pushing those types of calls to council members at the very outset of this process, Crescimbeni said.

So far, News4Jax has not learned which group has is behind the calls opposing the sale. We were told the callers do not identify themselves.

A website, JEAisOURS.com, sponsored by the Florida Committee for Infrastructure investment, was launched that is laying out concerns about higher electric rates, lost jobs and other issues. That site was set up by a political committee with Democratic ties.

News4Jax crews are at the 3 p.m. meeting in City Council chambers. This article will be updated as the meeting progresses.

How the 19 City Council members feel about selling the JEA.

District Council member Response 1 Joyce Morgan Needs more info 2 Al Ferraro Not available 3 Aaron Bowman Not available 4 Scott Wilson Needs more info 5 Lori Boyer Needs more info 6 Matt Schellenberg Needs more info 7 Reggie Gaffney Not available 8 Katrina Brown Would vote no 9 Garrett Dennis Would vote no 10 Reginald Brown Would vote no 11 Danny Becton Needs more info 12 Doyle Carter Not available 13 Bill Gulliford Needs more info 14 Jim Love Needs more info At Large 1 Anna Lopez Brosche Needs more info At Large 2 John Crescimbeni Needs more info At Large 3 Tommy Hazouri Needs more info At Large 4 Greg Anderson Not available At Large 5 Samuel Newby Needs more info

