Northside catalytic reactors to be imploded next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another implosion in Jacksonville is scheduled for next month, JEA announced Wednesday.

It's set for 8 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the St. Johns River Power Park on the city's Northside, where the two cooling towers were imploded in June.

This time, the catalytic reactors next to the towers will be imploded as part of the next phase of JEA's plan to permanently decommission the SJRPP.

No roads are scheduled to close, but people who live nearby may hear loud noises.

Community members with questions or concerns are asked to call the JEA Project Outreach team at 904-665-7500 or email projectoutreach@jea.com.

