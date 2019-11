JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aa woman was shot Tuesday night while sitting inside her home on 4th Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman was transported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. According to investigators, the shot was fired outside the home.

JSO did not release any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.