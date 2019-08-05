Now representing herself, Katrina Brown wants to delay trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In her first move since convincing a judge to let her represent herself, former Jacksonville City Council member Katrina Brown is now asking for more time to prepare for trial.

Brown, who faces federal fraud and money laundering charges, filed a motion Friday to postpone the Aug. 19 trial so that she can build her case, review and gather evidence, and interview witnesses.

The motion to reschedule notes the government’s opposition to a delay, but it argues that Brown would be denied “reasonable time” to prepare for trial, which “would likely result in a miscarriage of justice.”

“The ends of justice will be best served by a continuance, and the ends of justice outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant(s) in a speedy trail (sic),” Brown’s motion states.

With the trial tentatively set to begin in two weeks, it’s unclear whether it will carry on as scheduled.

Brown and former colleague Reggie Brown, who are not related, are charged as part of a 38-count federal indictment centering on money loaned to her family’s failed BBQ sauce company.

The motion was filed one day after U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt agreed to Brown could represent herself, despite attempts to talk her out of it based on her lack of legal background.

“If your house was on fire, would you call 911, so you could have professional firefighters put it out?” Klindt wondered. “Or would you pull out the garden hose?”

Brown, who cut ties with her first court-appointed attorney in January over “irreconcilable differences,” felt that sidelining attorneys Richard Landes and John Leombruno gave her the best shot at trial.

Landes and Leombruno will remain involved as standby counsel, which means they can provide basic advice on courtroom procedures. They must be ready to step in if Brown has a change of heart.

Leaving court Thursday, the former councilwoman told reporters she was not concerned about defending herself. “There’s always a first for everything,” she said.

