Prosecutors oppose separate trials for suspended council members

JACKSONVILLE Fla. - Federal prosecutors filed two documents outlining their opposition to several motions filed by suspended City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown on Thursday.

The two Browns, who are not related, each filed motions asking to be tried separately. Prosecutors say the two should be tried together, because they are “alleged to have participated in the same series of acts or transactions,” and, “They are alleged co-conspirators charged together in the first 33 counts.”

Katrina Brown also asked for charges 34-37 to be separated from charges 1-33. Prosecutors argue that counts 34-37 (attempted bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution) are “connected” to the other crimes, and they are similar in nature.

Prosecutors also opposed the motions to dismiss counts 15-33 (wire fraud and money laundering charges). The Browns argue those counts charge them for the same crimes they’re charged with in counts 2-14 (mail fraud), but prosecutors argue there are three distinct events that support the three different types of charges.

A hearing date is expected to be set once the judge reviews the motions. The trial is scheduled to begin in February of 2019.

