Old drive-in theater fire could be arson, state investigators say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A blaze on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday night could be an arson, according to the state fire marshal's office.

An agency spokesman told News4Jax on Wednesday that investigators believe the fire at a vacant drive-in theater nearing Blanding and Wesconnett boulevards "may be suspicious in nature."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-877-662-7766. Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to successful arrest and prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward.

"A final determination into the exact cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation," the spokesman said. "Damage is estimated at a total loss to the main structure of the drive-in."

