Man dead after downtown shooting, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 30's was shot several times on the corner of Church and Ocean Streets in downtown Jacksonville around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly afterward. According to police, his death is being investigated as a murder.

Investigators said the man was standing outside a black and silver car when he was shot. Detectives are not sure who the car belongs to.

Leonard Wells said he was raised by the victim and identified him as Sappion King.

Wells said he has known King since he was a toddler.

"He got kids because he takes care of his kids, he’s a good father," Wells said.

Wells said King has family in the area where the shooting happened.

The area is littered with evidence markers that JSO said shows where gunshot casing landed.

Police are asking for the community's help to locate the shooter. If you have any information about the deadly shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

You don't have to give your name and could be eligible for a reward.

