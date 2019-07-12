Parents camp out ahead of Extended Day Program registration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents began lining up as early as 10 a.m. Thursday outside a Jacksonville elementary school in hopes of signing up their children for the school's 2019-20 Extended Day Program.

With a limited number of spots in the program, parents seemingly planned to camp out overnight as they waited for registration to open Friday morning at Alimacani Elementary School on San Pablo Road.

Giving parents convenience and peace of mind, the Alimacani Elementary's Extended Day Program allows students in VPK 4 through fifth grade to attend school as early as 7 a.m. and stay as late as 6 p.m. The monthly cost for a student to take part in the program before school and after school is $152.

Registration is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday -- or until all spots are full -- in the media center near the front office. Once all spots are full, a waiting list will be created. News4Jax was told the extended day program only has room for about 250 children.

According to the Alimacani Extended Day blog, parents may not park or line up on school grounds before 6:30 a.m. Friday due to liability.

It was a similar sight last July when dozens of parents camped out overnight at the school, each hoping to get their child a coveted spot in the Extended Day Program.

