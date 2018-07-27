Close to 100 parents camp out for Extended Day Program registration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A long line of parents waited outside a Jacksonville elementary school hoping to get a coveted spot for Duval County's Extended Day Program.

At least 100 parents camped out at Alimacani Elementary School around 4:30 a.m., hours before registration opened.

TO REGISTER: 2018 - 2019 Extended Day Enrollment Forms

The program allows students grades K-5 to arrive to school as early as 7:00 a.m., and stay as late as 6:00 p.m. on school days.

It is classified as an enrichment program and is considered an extension of the school day- not day care.

The program was implemented to supplement and broaden the educational enrichment opportunities of DCPS students. They are designed to

enrich the lives of students educationally, socially, culturally, emotionally, and physically, while affording parents this service at a reasonable fee. -Duval County Public Schools

Extended Day is a fee-based program. Monthly fees for the 2018-2019 school year are as follows:

A.M. Session: $52

P.M. Session: $100

A.M. & P.M. Session: $152

Registration for the Extended Day Program at Alimacani Elemntary on San Pablo Rd S. begins at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until spots are full. It will take place in the media center.

Parents with students attending other school can contact their school for registration dates. More information can be found on the district's website here: Duval County Public Schools