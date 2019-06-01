Pickup truck overturns in San Marco crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in San Marco at the intersection of Rosemary and Sheridan streets.

The driver of the Dodge pickup that was involved in the crash told News4Jax he is a construction worker and was on his way to work when he collided with a black Buick sedan.

The driver of the truck was injured. The extent of his injuries were unclear.

A passenger in the Buick was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was unknown.

