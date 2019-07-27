Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting late Friday afternoon in the Lackawanna neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to Dignan Street after receiving a call from someone who heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man, who had been shot several times, in the side yard of a home, said Sgt. A.J. Blinn, with the JSO Homicide Unit. The man died at the scene.

Investigators said they found several casings in front of the house.

A short time later, Blinn said, another man was dropped off at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken into surgery. Detectives said it's unclear whether he knew the man who died.

Blinn said several people, who had been in the area when police arrived at the scene, were detained and were being questioned by detectives about what happened. According to the Sheriff's Office, they are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

