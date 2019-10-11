Police: 2 men sought after deadly shooting on West 5th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo Thursday night of two men who police said may have information regarding a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on West 5th Street near the New Town area. That shooting was believed to be connected to a double shooting, which occurred Tuesday night in the same area.

Investigators are hoping someone is able to identify the two men in an effort to speak with them about the shooting, which police have classified as a murder. The Sheriff's Office believes they might know something pertinent that can help with the investigation.

A car that was believed to have been used in the crime, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was located at the Hilltop Village Apartments on West 45th Street. Sky 4 was over the scene while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the men pictured was urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.