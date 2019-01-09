Police arrest uncle of missing pregnant teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities arrested the uncle of a pregnant Jacksonville teenager who's been missing for almost a month, News4Jax learned Wednesday.​

Records show Johnathan Joyco Quiles, 33, was booked Tuesday night into the Duval County jail on a charge of sexual battery. Circumstances surrounding the charge were not immediately clear, but it was not linked to the teen's disappearance, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Facebook, Quiles states that he's worked at the House of Prayer International Ministries since 2012. He posted numerous times asking for information about Iyana Sawyer, 16, who has been missing since Dec.19, according to JSO.

One post from Quiles reads in part: "If anyone has any information on my niece please call or text me. We are all very worried about her..."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teenager who's believed to be five months pregnant was last seen leaving Terry Parker High School carrying two bags. Her aunt, Paul Dixon, said she's a straight-A student who is on track to graduate early.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the missing teenage girl is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

