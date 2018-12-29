Search on for pregnant Jacksonville teenager missing for more than a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing pregnant teenager, who they said has not been seen or heard from for more than a week.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Iyana Sawyer, 16, left Terry Parker High School around lunchtime on Dec. 19 and never returned home.

"She went to school and outside of that we have not heard anything from her," said Sawyer's aunt, Paula Dixon.

The person who notified police about her disappearance said it was out of character for her to disappear.

"She’s a straight-A student, scheduled to graduate a year early from high school," Dixon said.

Sawyer is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white hoodie with "PINK" written across the front. She also had on light blue jeans, as well as black and white Adidas shoes.

"We’re a very supportive family. She knows that we were helping her pick out names (for her baby). We still have a few in mind," Dixon said.

Dixon said Sawyer and her sister were at Terry Parker High School in Arlington the day she went missing. When Sawyer's sister came home from school, Sawyer was not on the bus.

"We're are just very close. We're all about family," Dixon said. "She's just a sweet person all the way around. She loves to be around her family."

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the missing teenaged girl is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

