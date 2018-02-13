Tip leads Jacksonville police to van stolen with body inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after police asked for help to find a stolen van that had been transporting a body, someone spotted the van abandoned at an Advance Auto Parts in Arlington and called in the tip, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon issued a Be On The Lookout for a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey van with Florida tag number NIS5N.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were seen surrounding a van matching that description at an auto parts store at Fort Caroline and Merrill roads. JSO later posted a Tweet saying that a citizen saw the van and called it in.

"Working together makes a difference," the Tweet said.

Police confirmed the body of 50-year-old Stephen McCalister was still inside the van.

Police said McCalister's body was picked up from UF Health on Monday, and the driver left the van running with the body inside while he went inside Affordable Cremation Solutions to pick up paperwork.

The business is on Arlington Expressway near the Regency Square Mall.

Moments later, the driver came out to see a thief driving off in the van.

The van's back windows were tinted, so the thief might not have realized that there was a body inside. If the thief is caught, the severity of the charges would be based on the thief's intent, according to Gil Smith, News4Jax crime and safety analyst.

“Well, we know he’s going to be charged with auto theft," Smith said. "Now, it depends on his intent. Did he intend to steal the body? If he intended to steal the body and sell it, then there’s a charge for dealing a dead body.”

The owner of the business, who wished to remain unnamed, said he cared less about the van and more about finding the body.

