Driver discovers body along Garden Street in Dinsmore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A passerby discovered a body Tuesday near the side of a road in the Dinsmore area of the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Doug Molina said officers responded about 1 p.m. to the area of Garden Street and Paxton Road after a person driving by spotted the body of a male close to the side of the road and called 911.

Molina said the victim had not yet been identified and he could not give the age of the victim, but said foul play is suspected in the death based on evidence.

It's unclear whether there were any injuries to the body or how the person died. Molina said the body was not covered.

He could not confirm whether the body belonged to a missing person.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

