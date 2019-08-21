Family identifies body found in Dinsmore as missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body found near the side of a road in the Dinsmore area of the city's Northside was identified as a missing man by his family.

Shawnell Mahone, 21, was reported missing Thursday, Aug. 15, after he was last seen about 11 p.m. Aug. 14, according to a missing persons report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

About 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Garden Street and Paxton Road after a person driving by spotted the body of a male close to the side of the road and called 911.

JSO Sgt. Doug Molina said at the time that the victim had not yet been identified and he could not give the age of the victim, but said foul play is suspected in the death based on evidence.

Though he could not confirm whether the body belonged to a missing person, the missing persons report shows the case was routed to the homicide unit.

On Wednesday, family told News4Jax that the body was that of Mahone.

