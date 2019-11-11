Teen shot in foot at Cedar Hills home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage boy was shot Monday afternoon in the Westside neighborhood of Cedar Hills, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to a shooting on Zapata Drive, near Melvin Road and Interstate 295.

Police said they found a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot in the foot, inside the home. The teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

JSO Lt. D.E. Pellot said it's unclear whether the teen was shot inside the home or in the backyard.

Pellot said police they're working to find out whether it was an accidental shooting.

According to Pellot, two other people were at the house and are cooperating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

