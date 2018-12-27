Police say teen walking on Brooklyn Road shot several times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager walking on Brooklyn Road, off Avenue B, Wednesday evening was shot several times in the abdomen, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Derek Boucher said the ShotSpotter system notified police of gunfire at 7:50 p.m., just before the 911 call came in about the shooting. He said someone got the victim's attention, then started shooting.

Boucher said the victim, between and 16 and 17 years old, went to a neighbor for help. The boy's injuries were life-threatening.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and into surgery as Jacksonville police searched for the gunman, also believed to be a teenager or young man.

Police said the shooter was black, wearing blue-jean shorts and a black T-shirt. He ran to a silver older-model Lincoln that was last seen heading north on Paris Avenue.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

A couple hours later at the intersection of Grunthal and West 34th streets -- about 1½ mile away -- police were called to another shooting, which turned out to be a man in his 50s who accidentally shot himself in the chest while cleaning his gun.

Police and firefighters had to force entry into the home and provided aid until he could be transported to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

