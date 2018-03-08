Police search for gunman after deadly shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a gunman and an SUV that might have been involved in a deadly shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Westside.

The shooting was initially reported about 7:30 a.m. on Oglesby Avenue off Bulls Bay Highway, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They said a man was found dead, and witnesses who saw the shooting or heard the gunshots told police a man ran from the scene and possibly drove away in a smaller black SUV with damage.

"We're hopefully going to be able to get more on the story," JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff said detectives on scene were hearing that drug activity might be happening in the area, and could be connected to the shooting.

He encouraged residents to call police if they know of drug dealers in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

