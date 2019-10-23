Police looking into attempted break-in at Jalen Ramsey's former home

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to investigate an attempted burglary Monday afternoon at Jalen Ramsey's former home in Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club off Atlantic Boulevard.

According to a police report, the incident happened at a home along Marsh Harbor Drive, which News4Jax has learned the Jaguars' former cornerback rented during his stay here in Jacksonville.

The report shows an attempted burglary was reported about noon Monday. The would-be burglars broke one window and removed the screen from another before getting spooked by neighbors.

JSO's K-9 and Air units assisted in the search for the two, but the culprits were not found. Officers plan to follow up on the case.

The incident took place after the Jaguars' traded the two-time Pro Bowler to the Los Angeles Rams for three draft picks last week.

